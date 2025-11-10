Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?

Huge players across streaming, leisure, and data center equipment have seen huge bouts of insider selling recently. Below, we’ll break down these sales and decipher what they mean for investors.

Netflix Insiders Dump Over $140 Million in Stock; A Red Flag?

Since the beginning of October, video streaming behemoth Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen around $141 million worth of insider selling. With shares up around 24% in 2025, this raises questions about whether insiders are looking to exit after a strong run.

Adding to this suspicion is that $88 million of these sales came after the company’s Q3 2025 earnings report. Netflix dropped by 10% on Oct. 22 in reaction to the report, the stock’s largest single-day drop since 2022. Do insiders see things turning at Netflix after its disappointing results?

Ultimately, there is likely little to worry about regarding Netflix’s recent insider selling. Around 96% or $135 million of these sales came through predetermined 10b5-1 plans. Sales made under these plans are generally not bearish indicators in the near term. Under these plans, insiders determine when they will sell shares well in advance of trade execution. Thus, they don’t signal that insiders are looking to exit a stock due to recent events or potential events on the horizon.

Notably, Wall Street sees considerable upside potential in Netflix after the stock’s fall. The MarketBeat consensus price target of around $1,340 suggests shares could rise by over 21%.

Las Vegas Sands CEO Sells Nearly $100 Million After Earnings Spike

On the other side of the equation, recent insider sales at Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) are a bit more concerning. Las Vegas Sands operates integrated resorts, which include casinos, hotels, and shopping malls in Asia. Between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31, Las Vegas Sands saw insider sales worth more than $94 million.

Notably, none of these sales occurred under 10b5-1 plans, significantly raising the possibility that they serve as a bearish indicator. Additionally, all of these sales came from the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert Goldstein. This is interesting considering that Las Vegas Sands shares have delivered a total return of 30% in 2025. Furthermore, all of these sales occurred after shares spiked by more than 12% on Oct. 23, following the company’s strong earnings report.

The strong rise in shares, combined with the size of Goldstein’s sales, creates a moderately bearish signal for Las Vegas Sands. Still, the market seems to have brushed this off, and the stock continued to gain even as the company revealed these sales. However, Wall Street analysts appear to believe that Las Vegas Sands has reached its peak. The MarketBeat consensus price target of just over $64 implies more than 1% downside in shares. Recently updated targets are also very close to this level.

TE Connectivity: Insider Sales and Updated Price Targets Tell Different Stories

Lastly, tech stock TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) has seen its shares and insider sales soar. The company makes a variety of connectivity solutions for transmitting power and data. Data centers have been rapidly buying their solutions, with TE’s Digital Data Networks end market growing by 80% last quarter. Overall, the stock has delivered a return of just under 72% in 2025.

On Nov. 3, the company saw more than $26 million worth of insider selling. Notably, none of these sales were made through 10b5-1 plans. Additionally, the $20.3 million sale, coming from Chief Financial Officer Heath Mitts, is the largest single sale at TE Connectivity in 2025. Overall, it's hard not to see these sales as moderately bearish indicators for TE Connectivity.

Still, Wall Street analysts are indicating that the stock’s run could continue. The MarketBeat consensus price target of just under $242 doesn’t suggest this. It implies essentially no downside or upside in shares. However, price targets updated after the firm’s Oct. 29 earnings release paint a different picture. Among them, the average target is approximately $266, implying around 10% upside.

Why Insider Selling Doesn’t Always Signal Weakness

Insider sales at these stocks lead investors to different conclusions. Overall, Netflix and TE Connectivity stand out due to their upside potential. In particular, TE Connectivity is likely to continue rising.

With data center buildouts showing no signs of slowing down, the firm’s equipment is expected to see strong demand over the coming years. Still, growth will need to hold steady or continue accelerating to justify TE’s near all-time high valuation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.