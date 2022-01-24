Insiders sitting comfortably on a US$512k profit after buying Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) stock worth US$2.7m last year

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 12% decline in the stock price. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$2.7m worth of stock they bought is now worth US$3.3m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Paymentus Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Commercial Officer Gerasimos Portocalis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$21.00 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$24.91. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Paymentus Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PAY Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Paymentus Holdings insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$505m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paymentus Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Paymentus Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Paymentus Holdings insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Paymentus Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Paymentus Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

