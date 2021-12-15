Insiders sitting comfortably on a US$1.5m profit after buying PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) stock worth US$11m last year

Insiders who purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 13% decline over the past week. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$11m worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$12m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PROCEPT BioRobotics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Frederic Moll bought US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$25.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$28.42. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

PROCEPT BioRobotics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:PRCT Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insiders at PROCEPT BioRobotics Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that PROCEPT BioRobotics insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does PROCEPT BioRobotics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares, worth about US$67m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The PROCEPT BioRobotics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest PROCEPT BioRobotics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for PROCEPT BioRobotics that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

