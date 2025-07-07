Markets
Insiders Seeing Green With WYNN At New 52-Week High

In trading on Monday, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) touched a new 52-week high of $108.40/share. That's a 66.13% rise, or $43.15 per share from the 52-week low of $65.25 set back on 04/08/2025. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased WYNN stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, WYNN has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/18/2025 Philip G. Satre Director 22,200 $92.18 $2,046,396.00
02/19/2025 Paul Albert Liu Director 1,600 $92.44 $147,904.00
03/24/2025 Tilman J. Fertitta 16,500 $83.73 $1,381,501.80
04/07/2025 Tilman J. Fertitta 400,000 $69.68 $27,872,500.00

The chart below shows where WYNN has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Wynn Resorts Ltd Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, WYNN shares are changing hands at $107.54/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

