Insiders Seeing Green With VIR At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR) touched a new 52-week high of $29.55/share. That's a 153.65% rise, or $17.9 per share from the 52-week low of $11.65 set back on 11/26/2019. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased VIR stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, VIR has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/16/2019 Permanent Fund Corp Alaska 1,500,000 $20.00 $30,000,000.00 10/16/2019 Dhabi Investment Authority Abu 1,000,000 $20.00 $20,000,000.00 10/16/2019 Kristina Burow Director 1,000,000 $20.00 $20,000,000.00 10/16/2019 Robert Nelsen Director 1,000,000 $20.00 $20,000,000.00 10/16/2019 Venture Partners Ix, Llc Arch 1,000,000 $20.00 $20,000,000.00 10/16/2019 Endurance (cayman) Ltd Svf 950,000 $20.00 $19,000,000.00 10/16/2019 Holdings (private) Ltd Temasek 500,000 $20.00 $10,000,000.00

The chart below shows where VIR has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, VIR shares are changing hands at $27.62/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

