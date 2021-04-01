Insiders Seeing Green With USAC At New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of USA Compression Partners LP (Symbol: USAC) touched a new 52-week high of $16.50/share. That's a 257.14% rise, or $11.88 per share from the 52-week low of $4.62 set back on 04/03/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased USAC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, USAC has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/15/2021 Jack H. Brier Chairman, President, and CEO 32,000 $1.10 $35,200.00 01/15/2021 Jeffrey Brown Vice President 15,000 $1.10 $16,500.00 01/15/2021 James Concannon Director 5,000 $1.10 $5,500.00

The chart below shows where USAC has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, USAC shares are changing hands at $15.87/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

