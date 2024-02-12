Insiders Seeing Green With THQ At New 52-Week High

In trading on Monday, shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (Symbol: THQ) touched a new 52-week high of $20.19/share. That's a 32.05% rise, or $4.9 per share from the 52-week low of $15.29 set back on 10/27/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased THQ stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, THQ has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/02/2024 Todd Reit Director 1,000 $18.44 $18,436.00 12/28/2023 Bill Maher Director 1,000 $18.25 $18,250.00

The chart below shows where THQ has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, THQ shares are changing hands at $19.52/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

