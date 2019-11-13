Insiders Seeing Green With SAFE At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) touched a new 52-week high of $35.84/share. That's a 116.82% rise, or $19.31 per share from the 52-week low of $16.53 set back on 01/28/2019. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased SAFE stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, SAFE has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/17/2019 INC. Istar 9,525 $28.08 $267,444.45 05/21/2019 INC. Istar 10,000 $28.30 $282,985.00 05/28/2019 INC. Istar 9,205 $29.22 $268,942.09 05/31/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $27.95 $419,275.00 06/05/2019 INC. Istar 36,000 $29.10 $1,047,540.00 06/10/2019 INC. Istar 11,185 $29.50 $329,943.83 06/13/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $28.51 $427,700.00 06/18/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $29.11 $436,695.00 06/21/2019 INC. Istar 14,826 $28.70 $425,496.00 06/25/2019 INC. Istar 9,186 $28.75 $264,086.58 06/27/2019 INC. Istar 10,000 $28.64 $286,350.00 07/02/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $30.14 $452,070.00 07/08/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $31.19 $467,780.00 07/11/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $32.31 $484,665.00 07/16/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $32.41 $486,155.00 07/19/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $32.15 $482,300.00 07/24/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $33.05 $495,705.00 07/26/2019 INC. Istar 10,000 $33.35 $333,460.00 07/31/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $33.42 $501,260.00 08/02/2019 INC. Istar 9,730 $33.34 $324,431.42 08/15/2019 INC. Istar 40,000 $28.52 $1,140,902.50 08/23/2019 INC. Istar 22,500 $28.70 $645,675.00 08/20/2019 INC. Istar 22,500 $29.04 $653,310.00 08/28/2019 INC. Istar 34,500 $28.76 $992,169.00 09/03/2019 INC. Istar 22,500 $29.03 $653,190.00 09/06/2019 INC. Istar 22,500 $28.59 $643,230.00 09/12/2019 Marcos Alvarado President & CIO 4,340 $29.00 $125,860.00 09/12/2019 INC. Istar 87,450 $28.51 $2,493,233.55 09/17/2019 INC. Istar 37,500 $30.05 $1,127,047.50 09/20/2019 INC. Istar 43,319 $29.88 $1,294,423.91 09/25/2019 INC. Istar 22,500 $29.96 $674,002.50 09/27/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $29.95 $449,287.50 10/02/2019 INC. Istar 22,500 $31.04 $698,445.00 10/04/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $31.81 $477,172.50 10/08/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $34.38 $515,640.00 10/11/2019 INC. Istar 22,361 $34.49 $771,322.17 10/16/2019 INC. Istar 22,098 $34.28 $757,590.02 10/18/2019 INC. Istar 15,000 $34.10 $511,552.50 10/23/2019 INC. Istar 22,400 $34.22 $766,417.20 10/28/2019 INC. Istar 15,452 $33.76 $521,592.40 11/08/2019 Jay Sugarman Chairman and CEO 900 $33.97 $30,573.00 11/12/2019 Jay Sugarman Chairman and CEO 1,000 $34.52 $34,520.00

The chart below shows where SAFE has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, SAFE shares are changing hands at $35.74/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

