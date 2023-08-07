News & Insights

Insiders Seeing Green With PNNT At New 52-Week High

August 07, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Pennantpark Investment Corporation (Symbol: PNNT) touched a new 52-week high of $6.76/share. That's a 43.83% rise, or $2.06 per share from the 52-week low of $4.70 set back on 05/04/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PNNT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PNNT has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/10/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 30,000 $5.61 $168,423.00
02/13/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 25,000 $5.73 $143,197.50
02/17/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 27,000 $5.75 $155,225.70
03/09/2023 Jose A. Briones Director 8,930 $5.60 $50,008.00
05/15/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 25,000 $5.37 $134,155.00
05/12/2023 Jose A. Briones Director 9,560 $5.22 $49,903.20
05/15/2023 Richard T. Allorto Jr. CFO and Treasurer 10,000 $5.35 $53,500.00
05/16/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 21,000 $5.42 $113,836.80
05/17/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 23,000 $5.53 $127,270.50
05/18/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 24,000 $5.59 $134,224.80
06/02/2023 Samuel L. Katz Director 25,000 $5.51 $137,650.00
06/09/2023 Samuel L. Katz Director 8,000 $5.86 $46,876.00

The chart below shows where PNNT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Pennantpark Investment Corporation Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, PNNT shares are changing hands at $6.71/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

