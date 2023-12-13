News & Insights

Insiders Seeing Green With PEBO At New 52-Week High

December 13, 2023 — 04:05 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) touched a new 52-week high of $31.70/share. That's a 37.53% rise, or $8.65 per share from the 52-week low of $23.05 set back on 05/12/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PEBO stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PEBO has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/18/2023 Dwight Eric Smith Director 1,000 $26.69 $26,690.00
09/08/2023 Charles W. Sulerzyski President and CEO 4,000 $25.31 $101,240.00

The chart below shows where PEBO has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Peoples Bancorp Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, PEBO shares are changing hands at $31.78/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

