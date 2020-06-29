Insiders Seeing Green With OPK At New 52-Week High

In trading on Monday, shares of OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) touched a new 52-week high of $3.07/share. That's a 174.11% rise, or $1.95 per share from the 52-week low of $1.12 set back on 04/03/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased OPK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, OPK has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/30/2019 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $1.46 $146,000.00 01/08/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $1.47 $73,500.00 01/10/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $1.48 $74,000.00 01/13/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $1.44 $72,000.00 01/17/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 22,262 $1.56 $34,728.72 01/23/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $1.63 $81,500.00 01/24/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $1.58 $79,000.00 01/30/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $1.47 $147,000.00 01/31/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $1.44 $71,750.00 02/06/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $1.53 $76,500.00 02/11/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 14,239 $1.59 $22,640.01 02/13/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $1.58 $158,000.00 02/14/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $1.57 $157,291.43 02/27/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 250,000 $1.48 $369,816.26 02/28/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 125,000 $1.46 $182,099.46 03/02/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $1.49 $148,978.00 03/03/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $1.47 $147,000.00 03/03/2020 Anthony J. Japour Director 500 $1.47 $735.00 03/10/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 300,000 $1.61 $481,635.76 03/12/2020 Anthony J. Japour Director 500 $1.51 $755.05 03/19/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $1.49 $148,871.28 03/26/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 200,000 $1.38 $275,445.42 03/27/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $1.40 $139,975.50 03/30/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 161,968 $1.35 $218,037.12 04/01/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 643,549 $1.23 $793,012.26 04/02/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 500,000 $1.16 $581,184.79 04/03/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 50,000 $1.15 $57,592.25 04/07/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 400,000 $1.28 $510,983.57 04/15/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 200,000 $1.55 $309,376.62 04/16/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 25,000 $1.63 $40,737.96 04/17/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 325,000 $1.66 $540,364.43 05/07/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 400,000 $2.08 $831,606.28 05/26/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 250,000 $2.35 $587,986.37 05/28/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.16 $215,974.76 06/02/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.42 $242,409.87 06/03/2020 Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. CEO & Chairman 100,000 $2.27 $227,000.00

The chart below shows where OPK has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, OPK shares are changing hands at $3.00/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

