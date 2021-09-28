Insiders Seeing Green With NYCB At New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) touched a new 52-week high of $13.26/share. That's a 71.76% rise, or $5.54 per share from the 52-week low of $7.72 set back on 11/05/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased NYCB stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, NYCB has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2021 Lawrence J. Savarese Director 17,700 $11.71 $207,290.50 06/15/2021 Hanif Dahya Director 20,000 $11.91 $238,194.00 06/14/2021 Ronald A. Rosenfeld Director 20,000 $11.58 $231,600.00 08/10/2021 Ronald A. Rosenfeld Director 20,000 $12.35 $247,000.00

The chart below shows where NYCB has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, NYCB shares are changing hands at $13.05/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.