Insiders Seeing Green With NSIT At New 52-Week High

In trading on Monday, shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: NSIT) touched a new 52-week high of $133.86/share. That's a 65.04% rise, or $52.75 per share from the 52-week low of $81.11 set back on 09/27/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased NSIT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, NSIT has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/29/2022 ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Director 109,465 $93.49 $10,234,312.85 08/31/2022 ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Director 69,313 $91.35 $6,331,868.30 11/10/2022 Timothy A. Crown Director 1,250 $98.46 $123,079.88 11/14/2022 Timothy A. Crown Director 1,250 $100.06 $125,074.50 02/16/2023 ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Director 85,355 $127.76 $10,905,170.72 02/16/2023 Timothy A. Crown Director 1,000 $127.32 $127,319.00 02/21/2023 ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Director 3,700 $129.99 $480,947.00 02/21/2023 Samuel C. Cowley Gen'l Counsel & Secretary 6,645 $128.38 $853,064.50

The chart below shows where NSIT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, NSIT shares are changing hands at $132.98/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

