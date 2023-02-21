Insiders Seeing Green With MTW At New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW) touched a new 52-week high of $18.00/share. That's a 139.04% rise, or $10.47 per share from the 52-week low of $7.53 set back on 10/13/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MTW stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MTW has seen 6 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/23/2022 Brian P. Regan EVP & Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $10.25 $10,249.00 08/31/2022 Aaron H. Ravenscroft President & CEO 2,000 $9.64 $19,290.00 08/31/2022 Brian P. Regan EVP & Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $9.55 $9,548.40 09/01/2022 Leslie L. Middleton EVP Americas EU Mobile Cranes 1,000 $9.29 $9,295.00 09/14/2022 Aaron H. Ravenscroft President & CEO 2,000 $9.02 $18,043.80 11/03/2022 John Charles Pfeifer Director 2,573 $9.23 $23,750.00 11/03/2022 Anne M. Cooney Director 2,776 $9.23 $25,624.97 02/02/2023 Anne E. Belec Director 1,693 $14.40 $24,375.00

The chart below shows where MTW has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, MTW shares are changing hands at $16.02/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.