Insiders Seeing Green With MTDR At New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) touched a new 52-week high of $47.49/share. That's a 241.65% rise, or $33.59 per share from the 52-week low of $13.90 set back on 01/22/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MTDR stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MTDR has seen 7 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2021 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 1,000 $29.33 $29,330.00 08/04/2021 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 3,000 $28.04 $84,120.00 08/19/2021 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 1,000 $25.25 $25,250.00 11/23/2021 Monika U. Ehrman Director 230 $44.09 $10,140.70 12/02/2021 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $36.27 $18,135.00 12/13/2021 Billy E. Goodwin EVP, COO - Operations 2,000 $37.30 $74,600.00 12/14/2021 Reynald Baribault Director 1,000 $37.00 $37,000.00 12/15/2021 Robert T. Macalik SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,500 $35.50 $53,250.00 12/15/2021 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 2,000 $35.55 $71,100.00

The chart below shows where MTDR has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, MTDR shares are changing hands at $44.09/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

