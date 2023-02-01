Insiders Seeing Green With MBLY At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mobileye Global Inc (Symbol: MBLY) touched a new 52-week high of $40.20/share. That's a 61.77% rise, or $15.35 per share from the 52-week low of $24.85 set back on 11/03/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MBLY stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MBLY has seen 7 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/28/2022 Eyal Desheh Director 10,000 $21.00 $210,000.00 10/28/2022 Claire C. McCaskill Director 41,000 $21.00 $861,000.00 10/28/2022 Frank D. Yeary Director 27,500 $21.00 $577,500.00 10/28/2022 Patrick P. Gelsinger Director 120,000 $21.00 $2,520,000.00 10/28/2022 Safroadu Yeboah-amankwah Director 47,519 $21.00 $997,899.00 10/28/2022 Christine M. Pambianchi Director 70,000 $21.00 $1,470,000.00 10/28/2022 Amnon Shashua CEO and President 476,191 $21.00 $10,000,011.00

The chart below shows where MBLY has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, MBLY shares are changing hands at $39.52/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

