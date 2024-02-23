Insiders Seeing Green With JANX At New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: JANX) touched a new 52-week high of $17.99/share. That's a 218.41% rise, or $12.34 per share from the 52-week low of $5.65 set back on 11/10/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased JANX stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, JANX has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/13/2023 Avalon Ventures XI, L.P. 849,854 $5.87 $4,988,642.98 11/13/2023 Tighe Reardon Acting Chief Financial Officer 849,854 $5.87 $4,988,642.98 11/13/2023 Jay Lichter Director 849,854 $5.87 $4,988,642.98

The chart below shows where JANX has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, JANX shares are changing hands at $16.75/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TROW

 PGZ Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.