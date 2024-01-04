Insiders Seeing Green With GAIN At New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Develo (Symbol: GAIN) touched a new 52-week high of $14.92/share. That's a 23.20% rise, or $2.81 per share from the 52-week low of $12.11 set back on 03/13/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased GAIN stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, GAIN has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2023 David A. R. Dullum President 5,000 $13.39 $66,965.50 11/06/2023 Rachael Z. Easton CFO and Treasurer 650 $14.67 $9,535.50

The chart below shows where GAIN has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, GAIN shares are changing hands at $14.73/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

