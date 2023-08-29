News & Insights

Markets
ET

Insiders Seeing Green With ET At New 52-Week High

August 29, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) touched a new 52-week high of $13.57/share. That's a 35.43% rise, or $3.55 per share from the 52-week low of $10.02 set back on 09/26/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ET stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ET has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 500,000 $12.27 $6,135,000.00
05/15/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,000,000 $12.49 $12,490,000.00
05/23/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 400,000 $12.78 $5,112,000.00
05/22/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 750,000 $12.79 $9,592,500.00
05/24/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 350,000 $12.76 $4,466,000.00
05/30/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $12.43 $124,333.80
08/21/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 3,000,000 $12.96 $38,892,500.00
08/22/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $13.00 $130,000.00

The chart below shows where ET has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Energy Transfer LP Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, ET shares are changing hands at $13.54/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:
 Cheap Services Stocks
 Martin Marietta Materials DMA
 Funds Holding CWIR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ET

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.