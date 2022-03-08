Insiders Seeing Green With EPD At New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) touched a new 52-week high of $25.89/share. That's a 26.79% rise, or $5.47 per share from the 52-week low of $20.42 set back on 12/20/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased EPD stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, EPD has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/15/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.24 $222,377.00 09/20/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 23,300 $21.41 $498,825.04 09/21/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $21.69 $21,690.00 11/16/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.86 $228,632.00 12/28/2021 Carin Marcy Barth Director 5,000 $21.60 $108,000.00 02/02/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $23.72 $237,205.00 02/18/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 15,000 $23.76 $356,415.00

The chart below shows where EPD has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, EPD shares are changing hands at $25.10/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

