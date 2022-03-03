Insiders Seeing Green With ED At New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) touched a new 52-week high of $88.00/share. That's a 32.53% rise, or $21.6 per share from the 52-week low of $66.40 set back on 03/03/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ED stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ED has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/15/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $73.99 $81.61 09/30/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 161 $72.59 $11,685.76 09/30/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 42 $72.59 $3,058.22 09/30/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 14 $72.59 $996.44 09/30/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 127 $72.59 $9,232.65 09/30/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 13 $72.59 $948.32 09/30/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 23 $72.59 $1,664.49 10/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.40 $2,311.09 10/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.40 $2,078.85 10/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.40 $666.69 10/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.40 $222.20 10/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.40 $111.14 10/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.40 $2,314.78 10/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.40 $2,313.35 10/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.40 $2,315.53 10/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.40 $333.34 11/30/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.40 $2,311.09 11/30/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.40 $2,078.85 11/30/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.40 $666.69 11/30/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.40 $222.20 11/30/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.40 $333.34 11/30/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.40 $2,313.35 11/30/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.40 $2,315.53 11/30/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.40 $2,314.78 11/30/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.40 $111.14 12/15/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $83.26 $82.43 12/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 12 $85.32 $1,015.82 12/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 37 $85.32 $3,147.37 12/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 139 $85.32 $11,877.31 12/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 11 $85.32 $964.63 12/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 20 $85.32 $1,699.40 12/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 110 $85.32 $9,389.64 01/31/2022 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 27 $86.45 $2,311.07 01/31/2022 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 24 $86.45 $2,078.86 01/31/2022 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 8 $86.45 $666.70 01/31/2022 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $86.45 $222.26 01/31/2022 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $86.45 $111.09 01/31/2022 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 27 $86.45 $2,314.79 01/31/2022 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 27 $86.45 $2,313.32 01/31/2022 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $86.45 $333.35 01/31/2022 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 27 $86.45 $2,315.56 03/01/2022 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 80 $86.09 $6,887.20

The chart below shows where ED has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, ED shares are changing hands at $87.97/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

