Insiders Seeing Green With ED At New 52-Week High

In trading on Monday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) touched a new 52-week high of $80.48/share. That's a 22.76% rise, or $14.92 per share from the 52-week low of $65.56 set back on 02/26/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ED stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ED has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/31/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|30
|$77.24
|$2,314.81
|05/31/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|30
|$77.24
|$2,313.34
|05/31/2021
|Timothy Cawley
|Director, President, CEO
|30
|$77.24
|$2,315.58
|05/31/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|4
|$77.24
|$333.37
|05/31/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|3
|$77.24
|$222.22
|05/31/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|27
|$77.24
|$2,078.84
|05/31/2021
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|30
|$77.24
|$2,311.10
|05/31/2021
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$77.24
|$111.15
|06/15/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|1
|$77.74
|$80.77
|05/31/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|9
|$77.24
|$666.66
|06/30/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|127
|$71.72
|$9,076.24
|06/30/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|23
|$71.72
|$1,629.69
|07/31/2021
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|31
|$73.77
|$2,311.07
|07/31/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|28
|$73.77
|$2,078.84
|07/31/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|9
|$73.77
|$666.66
|06/30/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|14
|$71.72
|$977.11
|06/30/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|41
|$71.72
|$2,969.78
|06/30/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|160
|$71.72
|$11,494.99
|06/30/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|13
|$71.72
|$932.07
|07/31/2021
|Timothy Cawley
|Director, President, CEO
|31
|$73.77
|$2,315.57
|07/31/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|5
|$73.77
|$333.37
|07/31/2021
|Timothy Cawley
|Director, President, CEO
|31
|$73.77
|$2,315.57
|07/31/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|31
|$73.77
|$2,313.35
|07/31/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|31
|$73.77
|$2,314.76
|07/31/2021
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|2
|$73.77
|$111.10
|07/31/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|3
|$73.77
|$222.20
|08/31/2021
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|31
|$75.45
|$2,311.11
|08/31/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|28
|$75.45
|$2,078.87
|08/31/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|9
|$75.45
|$666.68
|08/31/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|3
|$75.45
|$222.20
|08/31/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|4
|$75.45
|$333.34
|08/31/2021
|Timothy Cawley
|Director, President, CEO
|31
|$75.45
|$2,315.56
|08/31/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|31
|$75.45
|$2,313.30
|08/31/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|31
|$75.45
|$2,314.81
|08/31/2021
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$75.45
|$111.14
|09/15/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|1
|$73.99
|$81.61
|09/30/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|161
|$72.59
|$11,685.76
|09/30/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|42
|$72.59
|$3,058.22
|09/30/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|14
|$72.59
|$996.44
|09/30/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|127
|$72.59
|$9,232.65
|09/30/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|13
|$72.59
|$948.32
|09/30/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|23
|$72.59
|$1,664.49
|10/31/2021
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|31
|$75.40
|$2,311.09
|10/31/2021
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|28
|$75.40
|$2,078.85
|10/31/2021
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|9
|$75.40
|$666.69
|10/31/2021
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|3
|$75.40
|$222.20
|10/31/2021
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$75.40
|$111.14
|10/31/2021
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|31
|$75.40
|$2,314.78
|10/31/2021
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|31
|$75.40
|$2,313.35
|10/31/2021
|Timothy Cawley
|Director, President, CEO
|31
|$75.40
|$2,315.53
|10/31/2021
|Bastide Lore de la
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|4
|$75.40
|$333.34
The chart below shows where ED has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Monday, ED shares are changing hands at $80.31/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
