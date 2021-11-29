Insiders Seeing Green With ED At New 52-Week High

In trading on Monday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) touched a new 52-week high of $80.48/share. That's a 22.76% rise, or $14.92 per share from the 52-week low of $65.56 set back on 02/26/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ED stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ED has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 30 $77.24 $2,314.81 05/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 30 $77.24 $2,313.34 05/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 30 $77.24 $2,315.58 05/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $77.24 $333.37 05/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $77.24 $222.22 05/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 27 $77.24 $2,078.84 05/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 30 $77.24 $2,311.10 05/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $77.24 $111.15 06/15/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $77.74 $80.77 05/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $77.24 $666.66 06/30/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 127 $71.72 $9,076.24 06/30/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 23 $71.72 $1,629.69 07/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $73.77 $2,311.07 07/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $73.77 $2,078.84 07/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $73.77 $666.66 06/30/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 14 $71.72 $977.11 06/30/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 41 $71.72 $2,969.78 06/30/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 160 $71.72 $11,494.99 06/30/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 13 $71.72 $932.07 07/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $73.77 $2,315.57 07/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 5 $73.77 $333.37 07/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $73.77 $2,315.57 07/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $73.77 $2,313.35 07/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $73.77 $2,314.76 07/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 2 $73.77 $111.10 07/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $73.77 $222.20 08/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.45 $2,311.11 08/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.45 $2,078.87 08/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.45 $666.68 08/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.45 $222.20 08/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.45 $333.34 08/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.45 $2,315.56 08/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.45 $2,313.30 08/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.45 $2,314.81 08/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.45 $111.14 09/15/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $73.99 $81.61 09/30/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 161 $72.59 $11,685.76 09/30/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 42 $72.59 $3,058.22 09/30/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 14 $72.59 $996.44 09/30/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 127 $72.59 $9,232.65 09/30/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 13 $72.59 $948.32 09/30/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 23 $72.59 $1,664.49 10/31/2021 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 31 $75.40 $2,311.09 10/31/2021 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 28 $75.40 $2,078.85 10/31/2021 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 9 $75.40 $666.69 10/31/2021 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 3 $75.40 $222.20 10/31/2021 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $75.40 $111.14 10/31/2021 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 31 $75.40 $2,314.78 10/31/2021 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 31 $75.40 $2,313.35 10/31/2021 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 31 $75.40 $2,315.53 10/31/2021 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $75.40 $333.34

The chart below shows where ED has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, ED shares are changing hands at $80.31/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

