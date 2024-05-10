Insiders Seeing Green With CION At New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of Cion Investment Corporation (Symbol: CION) touched a new 52-week high of $12.23/share. That's a 33.52% rise, or $3.07 per share from the 52-week low of $9.16 set back on 05/15/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CION stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CION has seen 6 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/15/2023 Michael A. Reisner Co-Chairman & Co-CEO 434 $11.06 $4,800.04 11/16/2023 Mark Gatto Co-Chairman & Co-CEO 905 $11.05 $10,000.25 11/27/2023 Peter I. Finlay Director 300 $10.88 $3,264.00 03/20/2024 Gregg A. Bresner President & CIO 4,000 $10.78 $43,120.00 03/25/2024 Michael A. Reisner Co-Chairman & Co-CEO 469 $10.65 $4,994.85 03/27/2024 Mark Gatto Co-Chairman & Co-CEO 1,150 $11.02 $12,673.00 04/01/2024 Stephen Roman CCO & Secretary 450 $11.05 $4,972.50 04/05/2024 Eric A. Pinero Chief Legal Officer 450 $11.11 $4,999.50

The chart below shows where CION has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, CION shares are changing hands at $12.19/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

