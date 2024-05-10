Insiders Seeing Green With CION At New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of Cion Investment Corporation (Symbol: CION) touched a new 52-week high of $12.23/share. That's a 33.52% rise, or $3.07 per share from the 52-week low of $9.16 set back on 05/15/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CION stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CION has seen 6 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/15/2023
|Michael A. Reisner
|Co-Chairman & Co-CEO
|434
|$11.06
|$4,800.04
|11/16/2023
|Mark Gatto
|Co-Chairman & Co-CEO
|905
|$11.05
|$10,000.25
|11/27/2023
|Peter I. Finlay
|Director
|300
|$10.88
|$3,264.00
|03/20/2024
|Gregg A. Bresner
|President & CIO
|4,000
|$10.78
|$43,120.00
|03/25/2024
|Michael A. Reisner
|Co-Chairman & Co-CEO
|469
|$10.65
|$4,994.85
|03/27/2024
|Mark Gatto
|Co-Chairman & Co-CEO
|1,150
|$11.02
|$12,673.00
|04/01/2024
|Stephen Roman
|CCO & Secretary
|450
|$11.05
|$4,972.50
|04/05/2024
|Eric A. Pinero
|Chief Legal Officer
|450
|$11.11
|$4,999.50
The chart below shows where CION has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Friday, CION shares are changing hands at $12.19/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
