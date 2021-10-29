Insiders Seeing Green With BY At New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY) touched a new 52-week high of $25.96/share. That's a 100.31% rise, or $13 per share from the 52-week low of $12.96 set back on 11/06/2020. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased BY stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, BY has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2021 William G. Kistner Director 1,200 $22.95 $27,540.00 05/11/2021 Steven P. Kent Director 1,500 $23.36 $35,034.94 05/17/2021 Phillip R. Cabrera Director 350 $22.90 $8,015.00 06/01/2021 William G. Kistner Director 1,300 $23.29 $30,270.50 06/02/2021 Steven P. Kent Director 1,000 $23.36 $23,359.50 08/12/2021 Mary JO S. Herseth Director 2,000 $25.55 $51,099.80 08/13/2021 William G. Kistner Director 2,600 $25.61 $66,581.58

The chart below shows where BY has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, BY shares are changing hands at $25.75/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.