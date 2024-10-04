Insiders Seeing Green With VFC At New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) touched a new 52-week high of $20.92/share. That's a 90.18% rise, or $9.92 per share from the 52-week low of $11.00 set back on 05/23/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased VFC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, VFC has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/13/2024 Richard Carucci Director 25,000 $13.78 $344,495.00 06/10/2024 Bracken Darrell President & Chief Exec Officer 75,200 $13.26 $997,407.68 08/22/2024 Richard Carucci Director 15,000 $16.70 $250,500.00

The chart below shows where VFC has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, VFC shares are changing hands at $20.68/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

