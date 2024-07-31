Insiders Seeing Green With HTLF At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF) touched a new 52-week high of $56.47/share. That's a 113.58% rise, or $30.03 per share from the 52-week low of $26.44 set back on 10/31/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased HTLF stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, HTLF has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2024 Robert S. Kahn EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 1,000 $33.03 $33,029.90 06/30/2024 Kevin L. Thompson EVP, Chief Financial Officer 317 $39.42 $12,496.14 06/30/2024 Lo B. Nestman EVP, Head of Retail, Mktg & PB 268 $39.42 $10,564.56

The chart below shows where HTLF has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, HTLF shares are changing hands at $56.51/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

