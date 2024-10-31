Insiders Seeing Green With CW At New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) touched a new 52-week high of $371.04/share. That's a 89.21% rise, or $174.94 per share from the 52-week low of $196.10 set back on 10/31/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CW stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CW has seen 5 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/03/2024 Paul J. Ferdenzi Vice President and Corp. Sec. 46 $232.62 $10,700.52 07/03/2024 Lynn M. Bamford Chair and CEO 44 $232.62 $10,235.28 07/03/2024 K. Christopher Farkas Vice President and CFO 51 $232.62 $11,863.62 07/03/2024 John C. Watts Vice President Strat & Bus Dev 25 $232.62 $5,815.50 07/03/2024 Robert F. Freda Vice President and Treasurer 55 $232.62 $12,794.10

The chart below shows where CW has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, CW shares are changing hands at $348.19/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

