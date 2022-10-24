Insiders saw their US$866k investment bump up to US$916k after TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) soared 17% last week

Insiders who bought TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$115m as a result of the stock's 17% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$866k purchase is now worth US$916k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

TimkenSteel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Kenneth Garcia bought US$469k worth of shares at a price of US$17.93 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$17.29 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Kenneth Garcia was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Kenneth Garcia bought a total of 53.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$16.34. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does TimkenSteel Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that TimkenSteel insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TimkenSteel Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TimkenSteel shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think TimkenSteel insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with TimkenSteel and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

