Insiders saw their US$500k investment bump up to US$511k after Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) soared 6.2% last week

Insiders who bought Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$77m as a result of the stock's 6.2% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of US$500k worth of stock is now worth US$511k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The SVP & Chief Commercial Officer Kristin Yarema made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$14.58 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$14.86 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kristin Yarema.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ATRA Insider Trading Volume January 29th 2022

Insider Ownership of Atara Biotherapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.7% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares, worth about US$9.6m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Atara Biotherapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Atara Biotherapeutics shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Atara Biotherapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atara Biotherapeutics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Atara Biotherapeutics you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

