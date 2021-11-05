Insiders saw their US$1.5m investment bump up to US$2.8m after 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) soared 13% last week

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 13% resulting in a US$116m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of US$1.5m worth of stock is now worth US$2.8m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 908 Devices

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board E. Hrusovsky bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$20.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$36.73), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months 908 Devices insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of 908 Devices

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. 908 Devices insiders own about US$179m worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The 908 Devices Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded 908 Devices shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, 908 Devices insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - 908 Devices has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

