Insiders saw their US$1.1m investment bump up to US$1.3m after Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) soared 7.1% last week

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 7.1% resulting in a US$671m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$1.1m is now worth US$1.3m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Annaly Capital Management

The President David Finkelstein made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$5.56 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$6.47. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NLY Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Does Annaly Capital Management Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Annaly Capital Management insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Annaly Capital Management Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Annaly Capital Management insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Annaly Capital Management (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

