Insiders saw their US$1.0m investment bump up to US$1.2m after Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) soared 3.2% last week

Insiders who bought Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$103m as a result of the stock's 3.2% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$1.0m is now worth US$1.2m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Arconic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Vrablec, for US$559k worth of shares, at about US$35.40 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$31.57). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Mark Vrablec was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 38.30k shares worth US$1.0m. On the other hand they divested 15.80k shares, for US$559k. In total, Arconic insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$27.23. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ARNC Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Arconic insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arconic Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Arconic insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Arconic insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Arconic you should be aware of.

