Insiders rewarded with a US$1.8m addition on top of their US$1.6m purchase as Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) hits US$325m

Insiders who bought Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$72m as a result of the stock's 29% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$1.6m purchase is now worth US$3.4m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Liquidia

The Independent Director Paul Manning made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$2.52 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$6.26), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Liquidia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$3.03. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:LQDA Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2022

Insiders at Liquidia Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Liquidia. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$624k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Liquidia insiders own 6.3% of the company, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Liquidia Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Liquidia insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Liquidia. While conducting our analysis, we found that Liquidia has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

