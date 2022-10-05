Insiders purchases in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) last year yet to pay off, remain down US$35k despite recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$236k worth of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 11% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$35k but in since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SCYNEXIS

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Marco Taglietti for US$225k worth of shares, at about US$3.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.55. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months SCYNEXIS insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:SCYX Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Does SCYNEXIS Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at SCYNEXIS, though insiders do hold about US$661k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SCYNEXIS Insiders?

The fact that there have been no SCYNEXIS insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more SCYNEXIS stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for SCYNEXIS you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

