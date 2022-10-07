Insiders purchases in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) last year yet to pay off, remain down US$20k despite recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$162k worth of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 13% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$20k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Precision BioSciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial Officer John Kelly made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$60k worth of shares at a price of US$1.34 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$1.48. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Precision BioSciences insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. John Kelly was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

John Kelly bought 95.70k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$1.69. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Precision BioSciences

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Precision BioSciences insiders own 7.7% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Precision BioSciences Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Precision BioSciences insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Precision BioSciences has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

