Insiders purchases in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) last year yet to pay off, remain down US$14k despite recent gains

Insiders who bought US$93k worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 13% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$14k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chimerix

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Fred Middleton bought US$78k worth of shares at a price of US$7.83 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.83 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.50k shares worth US$93k. On the other hand they divested 4.59k shares, for US$28k. In total, Chimerix insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CMRX Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Chimerix is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Chimerix Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Chimerix, over the last three months. Executive Director of Finance & Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer David Jakeman divested only US$28k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does Chimerix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Chimerix insiders have about 0.7% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.2m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Chimerix Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Chimerix stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Chimerix has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course Chimerix may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.