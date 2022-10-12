Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$8.5m worth of shares earlier this year as Dover Corporation's (NYSE:DOV)) stock dips by 3.9%.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$8.5m worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) stock at an average sell price of US$160 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$681m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.9%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dover

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Richard Tobin, for US$4.9m worth of shares, at about US$158 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$120. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Dover insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Dover

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dover insiders own about US$75m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dover Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Dover insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dover you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

