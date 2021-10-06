Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$8.1m worth of shares earlier this year as Sleep Number Corporation's (NASDAQ:SNBR)) stock dips by 12%.

By selling US$8.1m worth of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock at an average sell price of US$92.38 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$285m over the past week after the stock price dropped 12%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Sleep Number Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Joseph Saklad, for US$2.3m worth of shares, at about US$126 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$92.17. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Sleep Number insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SNBR Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Sleep Number

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Sleep Number insiders own about US$93m worth of shares. That equates to 4.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Sleep Number Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Sleep Number insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sleep Number. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sleep Number (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

