Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$778k worth of shares earlier this year as Construction Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROAD)) stock dips by 11%.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$778k worth of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) stock at an average sell price of US$29.66 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$160m after price dropped by 11% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Construction Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Vice President, John Harper, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$576k worth of shares at a price of US$28.80 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$23.57. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Harper.

John Harper sold a total of 26.23k shares over the year at an average price of US$29.66. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ROAD Insider Trading Volume January 21st 2022

Construction Partners Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Construction Partners, over the last three months. Senior Vice President John Harper only netted US$20k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Does Construction Partners Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.1% of Construction Partners shares, worth about US$87m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Construction Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Construction Partners. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Construction Partners you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

