Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$7.4m worth of shares earlier this year as C3.ai, Inc.'s (NYSE:AI)) stock dips by 8.4%.

By selling US$7.4m worth of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) stock at an average sell price of US$49.31 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$180m after price dropped by 8.4% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At C3.ai

The Independent Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, Patricia House, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$50.66 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$18.00. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

C3.ai insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AI Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insiders At C3.ai Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at C3.ai, over the last three months. Insiders divested only US$45k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that C3.ai insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$235m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The C3.ai Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of C3.ai insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, C3.ai has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

