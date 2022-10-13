Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$7.3m worth of shares earlier this year as Raymond James Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:RJF)) stock dips by 4.5%.

Insiders at Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) sold US$7.3m worth of stock at an average price of US$107 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$1.0b over the past week after the stock price dropped 4.5%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Raymond James Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The COO & Head of Asset Management Group, Jeffrey Dowdle, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$113 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$103. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Raymond James Financial insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Raymond James Financial Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Raymond James Financial. Specifically, President of Global Equities & Investment Banking James Bunn ditched US$427k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Raymond James Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Raymond James Financial insiders own about US$2.1b worth of shares (which is 9.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Raymond James Financial Insiders?

An insider sold Raymond James Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Raymond James Financial makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Raymond James Financial.

