Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$6.7m worth of shares earlier this year as Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC)) stock dips by 4.1%.

By selling US$6.7m worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) stock at an average sell price of US$80.69 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$612m over the past week after the stock price dropped 4.1%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Omnicom Group

The Chairman & CEO, John Wren, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.5m worth of shares at a price of US$80.68 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$68.08. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Omnicom Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:OMC Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Omnicom Group insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$108m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Omnicom Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Omnicom Group insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Omnicom Group. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Omnicom Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

