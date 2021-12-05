Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$562k worth of shares earlier this year as AptarGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATR)) stock dips by 6.2%.

By selling US$562k worth of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) stock at an average sell price of US$146 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$514m after price dropped by 6.2% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

AptarGroup Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President of Aptar Asia, Xiangwei Gong, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$220k worth of shares at a price of US$158 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$119. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in AptarGroup didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ATR Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does AptarGroup Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AptarGroup insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AptarGroup Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at AptarGroup in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - AptarGroup has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: AptarGroup may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.