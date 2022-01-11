Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$550k worth of shares earlier this year as Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XENE)) stock dips by 9.1%.

Insiders at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) sold US$550k worth of stock at an average price of US$31.33 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$152m after price dropped by 9.1% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman, Simon Pimstone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$550k worth of shares at a price of US$31.33 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$28.71. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Simon Pimstone was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:XENE Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2022

I will like Xenon Pharmaceuticals better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Xenon Pharmaceuticals recently. In total, Executive Chairman Simon Pimstone sold US$550k worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Von Seggern bought US$195k worth , as we said above . We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Insider Ownership of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Xenon Pharmaceuticals insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Xenon Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course Xenon Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

