Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$5.7m worth of shares earlier this year as Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LOW)) stock dips by 6.8%.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$5.7m worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) stock at an average sell price of US$215 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$13b over the past week after the stock price dropped 6.8%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lowe's Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Merchandising, William Boltz, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$216 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$194). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Lowe's Companies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:LOW Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Lowe's Companies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Lowe's Companies. In total, insiders sold US$5.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Lowe's Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Lowe's Companies insiders own 0.08% of the company, worth about US$92m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lowe's Companies Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Lowe's Companies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Lowe's Companies makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Lowe's Companies has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

