Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$4.1m worth of shares earlier this year as G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GIII)) stock dips by 12%.

By selling US$4.1m worth of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) stock at an average sell price of US$29.22 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$95m over the past week after the stock price dropped 12%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At G-III Apparel Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chairman & President, Sammy Aaron, sold US$3.5m worth of shares at a price of US$29.82 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$15.08. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year G-III Apparel Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:GIII Insider Trading Volume September 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 10% of G-III Apparel Group shares, worth about US$74m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At G-III Apparel Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded G-III Apparel Group shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by G-III Apparel Group insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for G-III Apparel Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

