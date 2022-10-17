Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$3.8m worth of shares earlier this year as Archrock, Inc.'s (NYSE:AROC)) stock dips by 4.7%.

Insiders at Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) sold US$3.8m worth of stock at an average price of US$10.17 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$51m after price dropped by 4.7% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Archrock

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Jeffery Hildebrand, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$10.21 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$6.72. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.41k shares worth US$89k. But insiders sold 376.72k shares worth US$3.8m. In total, Archrock insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Archrock better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders At Archrock Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Archrock insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Leonard Mallett purchased US$38k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Archrock insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$138m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Archrock Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Archrock insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Archrock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Archrock (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Of course Archrock may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.