Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$3.8m worth of shares earlier this year as BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.'s (NYSE:BSIG)) stock dips by 8.4%.

Insiders at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) sold US$3.8m worth of stock at an average price of US$26.89 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 8.4% last week, the company's market value declined by US$65m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

BrightSphere Investment Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Suren Rana, sold US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$26.95 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.09. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year BrightSphere Investment Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:BSIG Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

I will like BrightSphere Investment Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, BrightSphere Investment Group insiders have about 0.7% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.6m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BrightSphere Investment Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by BrightSphere Investment Group insiders. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for BrightSphere Investment Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.