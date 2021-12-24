Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$3.6m worth of shares earlier this year as Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EWTX)) stock dips by 9.7%.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$3.6m worth of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock at an average price of US$18.74 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$85m after price dropped by 9.7% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Edgewise Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Alan Russell, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$20.43 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.03). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Alan Russell was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 31.25k shares worth US$500k. But they sold 192.00k shares for US$3.6m. Alan Russell sold a total of 192.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$18.74. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EWTX Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Edgewise Therapeutics Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Edgewise Therapeutics. Specifically, Co-Founder Alan Russell ditched US$3.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Edgewise Therapeutics insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$9.0m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Edgewise Therapeutics Insiders?

An insider sold Edgewise Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Edgewise Therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

