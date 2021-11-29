Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$29m worth of shares earlier this year as NovoCure Limited's (NASDAQ:NVCR)) stock dips by 6.3%.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$29m worth of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock at an average sell price of US$148 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$675m after the stock price dropped 6.3% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NovoCure Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Gert Perlhagen, sold US$22m worth of shares at a price of US$162 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$97.01. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

NovoCure insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NVCR Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insiders at NovoCure Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at NovoCure. Specifically, insiders ditched US$258k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NovoCure insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The NovoCure Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NovoCure. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for NovoCure that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

